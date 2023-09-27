Bangladeshis own 11,000 companies in Dubai

The number of Bangladeshis-owned companies registered in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is on the rise, according to the statistics of one of its emirates.

Besides, the number of memberships at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce held by Bangladeshi businesses rose by 47 per cent (1,044 companies) to a total of 10,975 companies in January-June this year.

Established in 1965, the Dubai Chamber of Commerce released the data on its members on its website this month.

Data shows more than 350,000 member companies exported and re-exported goods of USD 27.29 billion or 137 billion UAE dirhams in the first half of this year.

Nobody from Bangladesh, however, runs businesses in the UAE with permission to invest in the Gulf country. According to the Bangladesh Bank, 17 companies have received government clearance so far to open foreign offices or factories on a small scale, and Singapore, Kenya, Malaysia, India, Sri Lanka, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, the United States and Hong Kong are the most favourite destination for Bangladeshi entrepreneurs investing in foreign lands.