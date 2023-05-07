Bangladesh could incur losses of $7b

The export sector will bear the brunt of graduation from LDC status, say the economists. They also said Bangladeshi products do not get any such facility in the markets of the US while the preferential access to the markets of the European Union (EU) will remain in place until 2029. But the competitors like India and Vietnam would get more benefits from that market. As a result, the export from Bangladesh is likely to decrease.

Khandaker Golam Moazzem, research director of Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), recommended four things to mitigate the loss. Speaking to Prothom Alo he said, “We do not have any preferential access to the US market. But there is a growth in export of apparel there and we have retained the market share. We have to use that experience. Besides, the exporters could retain the market by cutting prices and curbing profits.”

The other three recommendations are: taking a look at the FTA, PTA and economic partnership; drawing in foreign investment and improving the quality of products.