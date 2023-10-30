Government to import potatoes

The government has now decided to import potatoes. The commerce ministry has stated that the decision to import potatoes has been taken to increase the supply in the market as well as to keep the price stable, considering the current market condition. Interested importers have been requested to apply at the commerce ministry.

The government took the decision to import potatoes after the price of this extensively used commodity shot up by at least Tk 10 per kg in the last three days. Though the government had decided to import eggs about one and a half months ago, no eggs have been imported yet.