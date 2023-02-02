IMF loan is a respite for Bangladesh economy: DCCI

DCCI president further states that, as an immediate impact, the loan would stand as a relief due to the increase in the reserve.

“The loan will give the government an option to consider withdrawing some rigid import conditions, i.e., the conditions on opening LCs. The loan will surely provide a relief to the businesses, considering the upcoming month of Ramadan and the growing need for essential commodities,” he added.

DCCI president believed that the government has, meanwhile, endorsed and implemented some of the key reforms.

For example, Sattar said, Bangladesh Bank has already taken some commendable initiatives in order to strengthen the financial sector.

“This can be seen from the recent Monetary Policy Statement (MPS), which suggested that good governance between banks and financial institutions needs to be improved. The MPS has also relaxed the cap of interest rate of lending and borrowing, and is gradually moving towards a market-based, flexible and unified exchange rate regime.