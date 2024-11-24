Workers propose 15pc annual pay hike

The worker representatives proposed an annual increment of 15 per cent instead of the existing 5 per cent pay hike until the minimum wages are re-fixed in the readymade garment sector. However, the owners have not yet forwarded any proposals related to it to the labour ministry in the past two weeks, resulting in uncertainty over resolving the workers’ annual pay hike on time in the event of high inflation in the country.

Non-stop labour unrest hit Gaziour and Savar, outskirts of Dhaka, for various demands including wage hikes, following the changed political situations in July-August. Later, labour leaders and apparel factory owners reached a negotiation on 18 issues in September. Worker wages will be reevaluated in six months, as well as reports on annual pay hikes will be submitted to the government within November. The labour ministry also formed a committee consisting of three representatives each from workers and factory owners to set the next course of action.