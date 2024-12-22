ADB, WB approve $1.1b budget support for Bangladesh
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank (WB) have approved a total of US$1.1 billion budget support for Bangladesh.
Of the US$1.1 billion budget support, the WB approved $500 million while the ADB $600 million to accelerate the reforms and development activities of the interim government, said a press release of the finance ministry on Sunday, today.
The budget support of a total of $1.1 billion is expected to be available by December this year.
In addition to the budget support, the World Bank has also approved $379 million for the country’s health and nutrition sector and $280 million for the development of the water supply system in Chattogram.
On 18 December 2024, a loan agreement of $600 million was signed between the government of Bangladesh and the ADB for the programme titled ‘Strengthening Economic Management and Governance Programme, Subprogramme 1’. This programme was formulated at the initiative of the finance division.
The WB has approved a budget support of $500 million for Bangladesh on 19 December 2024. The WB is providing this budget support under the ‘Second Bangladesh Green and Climate Resilient Development Credit’ for the successful implementation of green and climate-resilient development reform programmes.