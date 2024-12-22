ADB, WB approve $1.1b budget support for Bangladesh

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the World Bank (WB) have approved a total of US$1.1 billion budget support for Bangladesh.

Of the US$1.1 billion budget support, the WB approved $500 million while the ADB $600 million to accelerate the reforms and development activities of the interim government, said a press release of the finance ministry on Sunday, today.

The budget support of a total of $1.1 billion is expected to be available by December this year.

In addition to the budget support, the World Bank has also approved $379 million for the country’s health and nutrition sector and $280 million for the development of the water supply system in Chattogram.