Govt to review cost of 7 mega projects worth 2.3tn

Seven mega projects undertaken by the ousted Sheikh Hasina government are in progress with an estimated cost of Tk 2.30 trillion, and 90 per cent of the work of these projects has been completed except for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

Now the Implementation Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) of the planning ministry is reviewing the huge cost of these projects, while the white paper on the economy by the interim government will look into the rationality and necessity of undertaking these mega projects.

Several big projects - Payra port, Matarbari thermal power plant, Rooppur nuclear power plant, metro rail in Dhaka, Padma bridge, and four-lane road – were taken during the past Awami League government. Some projects were taken up on political consideration as well as money was allegedly misappropriated through overspending on these projects.