Production falls as some factories extend holidays

The dyeing section of Mitali Fashion’s factory in the Konabari area of Gazipur has been closed for eight days due to a gas shortage. As the fabric cannot be dyed, 18 of the factory’s 30 sewing production lines remained idle.

Mitali Fashion Chairman Abu Yusuf Abdullah told Prothom Alo on Monday that the gas shortage had made it difficult to keep up production. The company would not be able to ship garments on time against several export orders, he said, adding that they might have to offer discounts to buyers as a result.

Like Mitali Fashion, factories across the country have been suffering from a severe gas shortage for two weeks. They are also facing load-shedding. Production at many industries has fallen by half. As a result, the supply of several food and non-food products is failing to meet demand. At the same time, exports are being disrupted because production is falling short of demand.

Prothom Alo spoke to the owners of 15 factories on Monday. Leaders of business organisations also described the impact of the gas shortage. Their observations show that factory production has fallen by 40 per cent over the past two weeks. Some factories said they were extending the holiday around the government holiday on 5 August.