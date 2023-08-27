Mango from Chapainawabganj exported to Russia for first time

Confirming the matter chief executive officer of MTB Agro and Garden, Mahtab Ali, said this is the first venture of exporting Rajshahi’s mango to Russia. The buyers are also Russian.

He said the mangoes were collected from the orchards of Nazim Uddin of Kundua village in Nachole upazila, Chapainawabganj, the report added.

Mahtab Ali said gourmati and katimon mango varieties produced round the year but those were harvested in August and September for maximum profit. In time, the season of all other varieties ended.

He also said exporting mango to Russia was not so easy. “We were trying for the last three years and became successful overcoming all obstacles this year,” he added.