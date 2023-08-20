Digital Bank: Bangladesh Bank receives 52 applications

More than 500 companies altogether have filed 52 applications with Bangladesh Bank to secure the license to open digital banks.

The applicants include banks, financial institutions, mobile financial service providers, mobile operators, gas pump companies, pharmaceutical companies, corrugated sheet manufacturers and foreign financial technology companies. Four more companies paid fees but did not complete the application process.

Central bank spokesperson and executive director Mezbaul Haque told Prothom Alo, “Applications will be placed before the board of the director after completing their scrutinisation. Decisions will be taken then, and it takes time to scrutinise 52 applications.”