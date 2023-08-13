Curtain falls on country’s first-ever industrial fair ‘ATS Expo’

Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun, Directorate of National Consumers’ Right Protection’s Director General A H M Shafiquzzaman, among others, were present as the special guests.

Addressing the closing ceremony, the planning minister said, “I feel very proud when heard the news that Walton participated in the fair in Las Vegas, exported products to Germany. Earlier I thought - only Japan, China and the developed countries can produce technology products and components; we can’t. But in ATS Expo, Walton showed the ability of Bangladesh in manufacturing industrial products and technology products.”

Speaking at the occasion, Walton Hi-Tech Vice-Chairman S M Shamsul Alam said, “The ATS Expo was successful. We got more response than expected. Important persons of many domestic and foreign companies visited the fair.”