Airport cargo village fire: Imported goods burnt, small traders face severe loss

Bellaface Limited, a cosmetics importer based in the capital’s Motijheel, had imported products worth Tk 3.5-4 million (35-40 lakhs) from South Korea, which were due to be released from the Dhaka airport on Sunday. But those goods were destroyed in the devastating fire the day before.

Bellaface Limited’s proprietor, Muhibul Islam, told Prothom Alo, “Winter is the peak season for selling cosmetics, and this period sustains us for the next six months. The products that burned were not covered by any insurance.”

The fire that broke out on Saturday at the cargo village complex of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport has left numerous small traders like Muhibul facing ruin.

In addition, raw materials imported by garment exporters, pharmaceuticals, and other medium and large businesses have either been burned or damaged by heat.