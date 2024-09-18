ECNEC approves 4 projects worth Tk 12.22b

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) on Wednesday approved a total of four development projects involving an overall estimated cost of Tk 12.22 billion.

The approval was given at the 2nd meeting of the ECNEC in this fiscal year (FY25) and the 1st of the interim government after the fall of Sheikh Hasina led past Awami League government following the student-led mass uprising in July-August.

Chief adviser to the interim government professor Muhammad Yunus presided over the meeting held at the chief adviser's office in the city's Tejgaon area.