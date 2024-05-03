Power prices to be raised four times a year

The government will adjust power prices four times a year to deal with the pressure of subsidy. Over the next three years, subsidies in the power sector will be reduced in this way. The power prices will be increased to near the production cost in 12 phases during this period.

The Power Division said this in a meeting with the visiting IMF (International Monetary Fund) delegation at the secretariat Thursday. Sources present in the meeting confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

However, the power experts say the government has been providing subsidies in the power sector for a long time. So reducing subsidies through price adjustment means a rise in the prices of power. The government also can adjust the subsidy through cost cutting. The government is not focused on curbing the production cost through preventing irregularities, corruption and waste. Instead, they are further increasing costs in this sector by setting up power plants one after another without any tender, despite not having the demand.