No commodity price hike in Ramadan: Tipu Munshi

Tipu Munshi was talking to reporters after distributing blankets among the distress in his electorate on Friday.
He said the price of imported goods is controlled internationally and the authorities have nothing to do there. However, the prices of locally produced goods have been stable.
"Although the prices of some commodities, including gas, have increased, still we are doing well as per the international market," he added.
Earlier, the minister distributed blankets among the cold-hit people in Pirgacha and Kaunia upazilas of his constituency with his own fund. Awami League leaders and activists from different levels were present on the occasion.