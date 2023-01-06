Local

No commodity price hike in Ramadan: Tipu Munshi

Staff Correspondent
Rangpur
Commerce minister Tipu Munshi has distributed blankets among the cold-hit people in Pirgacha and Kaunia upazilas of his constituency on 6 January, 2023.Prothom Alo

Commerce minister Tipu Munshi has assured the people of no hike in the commodity prices in the upcoming Ramadan as the government has taken necessary measures in this regard.

"A task force meeting was held on 4 January so that commodity prices remain stable during Ramadan. It decided to resume opening of LCs (letter of credit). Prices of daily necessities would not rise during Ramadan," the minister said.

Tipu Munshi was talking to reporters after distributing blankets among the distress in his electorate on Friday.

He said the price of imported goods is controlled internationally and the authorities have nothing to do there. However, the prices of locally produced goods have been stable.

"Although the prices of some commodities, including gas, have increased, still we are doing well as per the international market," he added.

Earlier, the minister distributed blankets among the cold-hit people in Pirgacha and Kaunia upazilas of his constituency with his own fund. Awami League leaders and activists from different levels were present on the occasion.

