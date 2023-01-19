EuroCham to facilitate transition to GSP+: EU ambassador

Ambassador and head of delegation of the European Union (EU) to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley on Wednesday said the time has come for moving ahead with a European Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh (EuroCham) to promote trade and investment and help ensure a smooth transition to GSP+ era, reports UNB.

"GSP plus is not an easy ticket," he said during at a function at his residence, marking the "soft launch" of the EuroCham to boost Bangladesh-EU business ties.

The EU's Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) gives developing countries a special incentive to pursue sustainable development and good governance.