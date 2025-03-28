Local

Forex reserve crosses $25 billion

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The forex reserve in the country has crossed US $25 billion before the Eid-ul-Fitr as it was boosted by the record $2.95 billion remittance income in the first 26 days of this March.

Bangladesh Bank deputy director Mohammad Ibrahim Munshi confirmed this.

According to the central bank, the reserve was $25.44 billion on Thursday. On the other hand, as per the calculation done using BPM-6, following the requirement of the International Monetary Fund, the amount of reserve was $20.29 billion.

The Bangladesh Bank paid $1.75 billion import bills of January and February on 9 March through Asian Clearing Union (ACU).

As a result, the actual reserve had fallen to $19.75 billion. But within just 20 days, the reserve amount increased, thanks to the remittance and export incomes.

