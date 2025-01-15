Bangladesh Bank: Deputy governor among others involved in embezzlement

During the tenure of the ousted Awami League government, the banking sector reportedly suffered its most significant losses, according to the White Paper Committee on the economic situation. The responsibility for protecting and supervising the sector fell to the central bank, Bangladesh Bank.

Over the past 15 years, three central bank governors have been accused of complicity in irregularities and accumulating illegal wealth. During this period, many deputy governors (DGs), members of the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU), and other top officials were also alleged to have been beneficiaries or enablers of these irregularities.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) arrested former deputy governor Sitanshu Kumar (SK) Sur Chowdhury on Tuesday, with the court subsequently ordering his imprisonment. This followed an ACC case filed against him for failing to respond to a notice requiring him to declare his assets.