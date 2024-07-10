Chinese PM announces $1bn for Bangladesh as economic assistance: Hasan
Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday made an announcement to provide one billion US dollars( US$1 billion) to Bangladesh as economic assistance, saying that they give utmost importance to the relationship with Bangladesh.
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said this while briefing the reporters in Beijing.
He said the Chinese Premier also expressed his desire to take the relations between Bangladesh and China to a new height.
In a cordial environment, Bangladesh and China have a fruitful discussion
regarding all issues, said the Foreign Minister.
Hasan said Li Qiang recalled the relationship that was planted through the
1952 and 1957 visits of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur
Rahman and with six visits of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the relations
will be expanded further in the coming days.
Sheikh Hasina requested her Chinese counterpart to import leather products, jute products, pharmaceutical goods, and ceramic products. Both the countries have agreed to work together to establish world peace and uphold humanity across the globe. Sheikh Hasina invited more Chinese investments in 100 special economic zones and Bangabandhu Industrial Park mentioning that Bangladesh has allotted one export processing zone for Chinese investors.
Sheikh Hasina invited the Chinese President, Prime Minister and others to
visit Bangladesh next year to celebrate the 50 years of diplomatic relations
between the two countries.
Both the leaders put emphasis on celebrating the Golden Jubilee of the
diplomatic relationship in a befitting manner.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina sought Chinese cooperation to resolve the
Rohingya issue.
She also put emphasis on reducing the trade gap with China. In reply, the
Chinese Prime Minister talked about importing more Bangladesh products in his country.
She pointed out the inclusion of Bangladesh in BRICS in any format and the
Chinese Prime Minister assured her of their support regarding this inclusion.
Sheikh Hasina sought Chinese cooperation so that Bangladesh could enjoy the LDC facilities at least three more years in its official graduation to Middle Income Country after 2026.
The Chinese Prime Minister gave a positive response. Press Secretary Md Nayeemul Islam Khan was present at the briefing.