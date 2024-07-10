Dhaka, Beijing sign 21 instruments, announce 7 projects

Bangladesh and China on Wednesday signed 21 instruments including three renewed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and made announcement of seven more projects to elevate "comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership" from "strategic partnership" between the two countries.

The instruments were inked in the presence of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Chinese counterpart Li Qiang after the delegation-level talks between the two countries at the Great Hall of the People, Beijing.

Earlier, the Bangladesh prime minister was accorded a red carpet reception as she reached the Great Hall of the People to have a bilateral meeting with her Chinese counterpart Li Qiang.

On her arrival at the premises of the Great Hall of the People, the prime minister was received by the Chinese prime minister.