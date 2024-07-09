PM Hasina to leave Beijing for Dhaka Wednesday night instead of Thursday morning

The prime minister was earlier scheduled to leave Beijing for Dhaka Thursday morning.

During her stay in Beijing, the Bangladesh prime minister will have meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping alongside a delegation level bilateral meeting with her Chinese counterpart Li Qiang Wednesday.

Her visit to China from 8 to 10 July will end with holding a bilateral meeting with Xi Jingping tomorrow afternoon.

The visit is believed to elevate the relations between Bangladesh and China to “comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership” from “strategic partnership”.

Bangladesh and China are likely to sign 20 to 22 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) tomorrow.