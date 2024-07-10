PM's visit to China
PM returns early due to her daughter’s illness: FM
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was scheduled to take the return flight to Bangladesh on Thursday from Beijing.
However, she will leave for Dhaka today, Wednesday instead of Thursday to be with her sick daughter Saima Wazed Putul in Dhaka.
Foreign minister Hasan Mahmud disclosed this in response to a question from the newspersons in Beijing.
Hasan Mahmud said, “The prime minister was supposed to leave for Dhaka on 11 July. However, instead of that the prime minister will leave for Bangladesh today at Beijing time, 10:00 pm. Her official schedule hasn’t changed even a bit due to this.”
Speaking regarding the reasons behind curtailing the PM's China visit, the foreign minister said, “Prime minister’s daughter and WHO regional director Saima Wazed Putul was supposed to accompany her during the official visit to China. However, she couldn’t come. She suddenly fell ill in the morning on the day we left for China. So this is not curtailing the official visit. The prime minister was supposed to spend the night here. But instead of doing that she is returning tonight to be with her daughter as a mother.”