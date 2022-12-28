Agriculture-based households increase to 16.88 million: BBS

The 5th Agriculture Census was conducted in the country from 9 June to 20 June, 2019. The previous four Agri Census were carried out in the country in 1977, in 1983-84, in 1996 and in 2008.

The latest Census report said that the number of total households in the country is over 35.55 million which was nearly 28.7 million as per the previous agriculture Census carried out in 2008.

The latest census showed that the total number of agriculture labour based on households in the country is 9.2 million while the fisheries-based household is nearly 1.22 million.

The latest census said that the total arable land in the country is 18.68 million acres which was nearly 19.1 million acres as per the previous agriculture Census in 2008.

Besides, the total barren land amounted to 244,000 acres which was 150,000 acres as per the previous census.

Speaking on the occasion, the planning minister suggested for conducting population and economic census in every alternate year. He also said that labour force survey should be conducted every year.

Mannan also stressed on enhancing the use of technology in all spheres of the operations of the BBS.