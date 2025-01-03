Exports rise by 12.5pc in first half of fiscal year

Bangladesh encountered a significant setback in its export growth in the aftermath of the quota reform movement and subsequent developments. The growth, however, bounced back soon after the student-led uprising despite different challenges.

According to the national board of revenue (NBR), in each of the three following months, the country exported goods worth more than $4 billion, leading to a 12.5 per cent growth in export earnings during the first half of the fiscal year 2024-25.