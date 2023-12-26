'Reforms in three sectors essential for economy'

“Steps to implement the acts properly will raise pressure on some people. Political will is required to face the situation,” he observed.

The CPD distinguished fellow also said that the dollar exchange rate has to be adjusted with the price in the kerb market. “Shock therapy is required in the case of dollar rates. Maybe the wait is for the (parliamentary) election. A leap in making adjustments in dollar rates will increase costs in imports. Then economic measures like slashing import duty will have to be taken. Increase in dollar exchange rate will augment capacity to compete in exporting products. As a result, no stimulus will be required for the exporters. On the other hand, the amount of remittance through the banking channel will also increase.”

Mostafizur Rahman also spoke in favour of adjusting the bank interest rates with the market while exchanging views on the situation of the country’s economy at a programme, organised by the Economic Reporters’ Forum (ERF) at its office in Purana Paltan, Dhaka.

ERF President Refayet Ullah Mirdha and General Secretary Abul Kashem were also present at the meeting.

He also talked about the inflation rate, exports, politics, the forthcoming parliamentary elections and some other issues. Later he answered questions of the newspersons.