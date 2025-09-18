Experts call for greater economic integration among South Asian countries

The SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), with support from the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the Ministry of Commerce and the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) is organising the fair with the participation of firms from SAARC member countries.

Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman attended the inaugural session as the guest of honour while EPB Vice Chairman Mohammad Hasan Arif, President of SCCI Md Jashim Uddin and FBCCI Secretary General Md Alamgir, among others, spoke on the occasion.

In his speech, Mahbubur Rahman urged the business people of the SAARC region to share their ideas and knowledge with one another to make the region as an investment hub in the world.

"You can deliver your ideas, others can take those ideas. We can share the best practices of the countries. Share the best practices particularly in the private fields so that together we can invest more and we can trade more, we can manufacture more and we can flourish ourselves," he added.

Mentioning this region as the global platform for trade and investment, he hoped that this fair will be successful in achieving goals for mutual prosperity.