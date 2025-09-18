Experts call for greater economic integration among South Asian countries
Experts at an event on Thursday laid emphasis on greater regional economic integration among South Asian countries to make the region as investment hub in the world.
Acknowledging the region as a vast untapped potential, they discussed current challenges, such as low intra-regional trade and persistent non-tariff barriers.
They also noted that due to geopolitical reasons, trust deficits, and barriers like non-tariff barriers and restrictions on movement of goods and people, SAARC has not fully achieved its potential.
They made the remarks at the inaugural session of four-day 'South Asia Trade Fair-2025' at the International Convention City, Bashundhara (ICCB) in the city.
The SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), with support from the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the Ministry of Commerce and the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) is organising the fair with the participation of firms from SAARC member countries.
Commerce Secretary Mahbubur Rahman attended the inaugural session as the guest of honour while EPB Vice Chairman Mohammad Hasan Arif, President of SCCI Md Jashim Uddin and FBCCI Secretary General Md Alamgir, among others, spoke on the occasion.
In his speech, Mahbubur Rahman urged the business people of the SAARC region to share their ideas and knowledge with one another to make the region as an investment hub in the world.
"You can deliver your ideas, others can take those ideas. We can share the best practices of the countries. Share the best practices particularly in the private fields so that together we can invest more and we can trade more, we can manufacture more and we can flourish ourselves," he added.
Mentioning this region as the global platform for trade and investment, he hoped that this fair will be successful in achieving goals for mutual prosperity.
As the special guest, Mohammad Hasan Arif urged the South Asian countries to work together, especially in challenging times marked by decreasing development assistance, tariff regimes, and global economic uncertainty.
He proposed organising joint "Made in South Asia" fairs in third countries like Dubai, London, New York, or Tokyo to promote regional products globally and achieve synergistic benefits
Acknowledging SAARC's original goal of regional integration similar to ASEAN or the EU, in the welcome speech, Md Alamgir said, "Noting it hasn't fully achieved its potential due to geopolitical reasons and trust deficits."
Thanking participants, he emphasized the importance of exchanging not just goods, but also ideas, innovation, and a shared vision for a prosperous SAARC.
Highlighting the business community's role as the "engine of growth" in the SAARC region, he said, "Your presence in this event underscores the dynamism and resilience of our business community which is widely perceived as the engine of growth in the SAARC region."
Alamgir, however, said that the fair is showcasing a diverse range of products, including ready-made garments and textiles, gems and jewelry, cosmetics, leather goods, home appliances and kitchenware, processed food, and electronics.
In addition to product exhibitions, he stated that the event is featuring B2B matchmaking sessions, business networking opportunities, and various programmes aimed at enhancing trust and promoting knowledge-sharing among entrepreneurs from across the SAARC region.
He believed that the fair, joined by countries, include Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan, will play a crucial role in strengthening regional connectivity, which remains vital for boosting trade within South Asia.
Despite its potential, he said, intra-regional trade among SAARC nations remains significantly low.
The trade fair aims to address this gap by fostering closer business ties and showcasing the rich traditions and cultural heritage of participating countries, he added.
Open to visitors from 11:00am to 10:00 pm daily, the fair will run until Sunday.