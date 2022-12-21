High growth target amid crisis, subsidy to rise

Like the 2022-23 fiscal, the government decided to set a target of 7.5 per cent growth of the country’s gross domestic products (GDP) for upcoming 2023-24 fiscal amid the global and domestic economic crisis in addition to no new source available for revenue generation.

The government also decided to increase inflation target by 2 percentage points to 7.5 per cent in 2023-24 fiscal from 5.6 per cent in 2022-23 fiscal, apparently accepting the situation triggered by high inflation.

The decisions were taken at a Zoom meeting of the coordination council on fiscal, monetary and exchange rate on Tuesday. The meeting discussed various aspects on budget of the current and upcoming fiscals.

Commence minister Tupu Munshi, planning minister MA Mannan, Bangladesh Bank governer Abdur Rouf Talukder, finance division senior secretary Fatima Yasmin, National Board of Revenue (NBR) chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, commerce secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, among others, attended the meeting.