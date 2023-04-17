Govt seeks $1.32b from development partners before next budget

The government has sought $1.32 billion from development partners before the budget of the 2023-24 fiscal year begins and hopes to receive these loans as budget support before 30 June this year.

In addition to $500 million, which will come from World Bank by June, the government also sought $400 million from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), $320 million from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and $100 million from the government of South Korea.

In total, the government expects to receive $1.32 billion or approximately Tk 138.60 billion ($1 = Tk 105) as budget support.