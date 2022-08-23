Coarse rice costs Tk 55 a kg now

According to TCB’s Monday records, a kg of fine rice is selling at Tk 65 to 80 in the market now. Medium grain rice is costing Tk 55 to 60 per kg while coarse rice is being sold at minimum Tk 55 and maximum at Tk 58. Price of loose wheat flour, an alternative to rice, has also gone up by 20 per cent in a month.

Citing one of his studies, Selim Raihan, a professor at the economics department of Dhaka University, told Prothom Alo, when prices of daily commodities go up, people switch from fine rice to coarser grains as part cost cutting.

One of the reasons behind the price of coarse rice soaring this time might be that, people have increased the purchase of such rice. This created an extra pressure on the market of coarse rice.