Govt committee recommends further loan facilities for BEXIMCO

Discontent spread in several factories of the BEXIMCO as the company failed to pay its workers following the fall of the Awami League government. There were reports of vandalism at several factories. Of the company’s Tk 235.57 billion loan to the Janata Bank, Tk 180 billion is defaulted now.

Besides, the group is not bringing the export income of Tk 11 billion to the country. BEXIMCO group vice chairman Salman F Rahman was the private industries and investment affairs adviser of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. He is in prison now.

The workers of the company have taken to the street again demanding their due salary and allowances. At such a time, the ‘committee on profiling companies under crisis’, formed under the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments, is holding meetings and discussions on the future of the group. It recommended fresh loan assistance for the company to clear the salary and allowances of the employees and workers. Of the three proposals placed by the BEXIMCO, only this one was recommended. Besides, it has been recommended that the entire profit of the company be used for the repayments of its loan from the Janata Bank.