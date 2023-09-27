21,725 MFS accounts suspended for online gambling, hundi: BFIU

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has suspended 21,725 Mobile Financial Services (MFS) accounts due to their alleged involvement in hundi and online gambling.

Most of these accounts are from Bkash, Nagad, and Rocket, said deputy chief officer of BFIU AFM Shahinul Islam while briefing reporters at the central bank headquarters in the city.

The BFIU has also warned the MFS providers to be more cautious to avoid being involved in such fictitious transactions in future, he added.

BFIU collected information from 371 online gaming and betting transactions, 91 transactions related to online forex trading and 413 transactions related to cryptocurrency in nine months of this year. These data are being analyzed and sent to the law enforcement agencies.