Green chilli price now more than Tk 200 per Kg 

The price of green chillies has increased further to more than Tk 200 per kg, due to a supply shortage.

During visits to Moghbazar and Karwan Bazar kitchen markets on Saturday, raw chillies were found selling for Tk 200 to Tk 220 per kg, a sharp increase from Tk 80 to Tk 100 just around 10 days ago.

Traders attributed the surge in prices to disruption in supply due to rainfalls. They also alleged that there is no visible initiative from the government to keep the situation under control despite the rising prices.