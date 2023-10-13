Order to repatriate dollars 'stuck' overseas

A part of the export revenue has been stuck abroad. Bangladesh Bank officials assume that nearly USD 1 billion has been held overseas for the last two years. Experts say that this money has been laundered. Now the Bangladesh Bank has ordered to return that money back to the country. However, economists doubt the outcome of this initiative.

Earlier, the central bank ordered to monetise 50 per cent of the foreign currency from the export retention quota (ERQ) in the quickest possible time. The central bank officials expect that these initiatives will increase the dollar supply in the market. Now the banks are not being able to supply dollars as per the demand. Therefore issuance of new letters of credits has dwindled. The Bangladesh Bank officials think the pressure on reserve will decrease once the dollars from the export revenue return to the country. If the export proceeds do not reach the country within 120 days, this is considered as money laundering.

However, officials affiliated with the banking sector feel that the crisis won’t be resolved with these initiatives unless the price of dollars is left to the market. They say there is no alternative to let the market fix the price of the dollars. Remittance, another source of foreign exchange, has declined due to the low price of dollars.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Ahsan H Mansur, executive director of the private research organisation Policy Research Institute (PRI) said, “When the money doesn’t return from abroad, it is considered money laundering. Now no one will bring money to the country easily. Stern legal action should be taken. The supply will increase slightly for a month as a result of the in cash of dollars by the exporters. However, those who will sell dollars now will be in trouble in future.”