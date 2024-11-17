Russia wants to keep loan repayment money in its custody

Russia is exerting pressure on Bangladesh to open a branch of a Russian bank in Dhaka in order to send the loan instalment money from the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project to the home country or at least keep it in their custody.

Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Aleksandr Mantytsky met the high officials of the Bangladesh government including the chief adviser and the finance adviser over the past three months where Russia sought permission to open a bank branch in addition to placing other issues.

Since banks in Russia face sanctions and are forced out of the SWIFT system following the Russia-Ukraine war, Dhaka can no longer send the loan repayment money from the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project to Moscow.

Bangladesh keeps the fund in an escrow account of the Bangladesh Bank as an alternative, depositing USD 630 million from loan interests so far.