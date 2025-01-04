Traders disgruntled due to sudden move to raise taxes

Traders of different sectors, including ready-made garments (RMG), restaurants, and confectioneries, have expressed dismay at the government’s sudden decision to hike the value-added tax (VAT).

According to them, the tax hike with no prior consultation is an unwise move that will only curtail the people’s purchasing power and put the businesses in a tight corner.

However, the finance adviser, Salehuddin Ahmed, came up with a different explanation and hoped that the tax hikes would not impact the prices adversely.

While talking to the reporters at the secretariat on Thursday, he said, “Taxes on all essentials have been reduced to zero. You should notice it.”