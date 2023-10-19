Dollar price won’t be market-based before elections

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has said the official price of dollars won’t be market-based ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections. The central bank has cited three reasons behind this decision. They said three major economic indicators - the current account, financial account and revenue account - of the country have been showing negative trends.

The central bank argued the foreign reserve could dwindle further if the dollar exchange rate is left on the market to be fixed.

BB governor Abdur Rouf Talukder gave such directives during a meeting with the managing directors of 15 private banks on Wednesday, according to the sources present in the meeting.