Usable forex reserves fall below $13b mark 

The foreign exchange reserves have taken another hit, with the usable amount dipping below the $13 billion mark following recent settlement of import liabilities to the Asian Clearing Unit (ACU).

According to the Bangladesh Bank sources, the total reserves now stand at $23.77 billion, while the usable amount is slightly less than $13 billion. The figure stands at $18.32 billion if it is calculated as per the IMF prescribed BPM6 method.