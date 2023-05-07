PM Hasina offers economic zone to Bhutan for mutual benefits

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has offered Bhutan to build an economic zone in Bangladesh for mutual benefits as Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema had a meeting with her in London.

“We’re establishing economic zones in Bangladesh. You can build an economic zone in our country which will be familiar with the Bhutan Economic Zone,” Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen quoted her as saying in a news briefing after their meeting on Saturday (local time).