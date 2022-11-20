Rice mill owners profit Tk 8-14 per kg

Rice mill owners profit Tk 8 to Tk 13.66 per kg from rice and its by-products during the change of hands for five times from the farmers to the consumers, according to a study of BRRI.

They profit the most and abnormally as the cost and profit are added during every time of change of hands.

The rice-mill owners sell the by-products of rice separately. Despite making an additional profit they are not reducing the rice price, rather they raise the price every time the price of rice goes up or the price of paddy goes up in the open market.

This information came up in a recent study conducted by the Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI).