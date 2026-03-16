IMF team to visit Dhaka after Eid for talks on loan tranches, reform conditions

Discussions on Bangladesh’s loan programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are set to resume. As part of the process, an IMF delegation is scheduled to visit Dhaka after Eid.

The team will be led by Krishna Srinivasan, director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department. The delegation is expected to meet prime minister Tarique Rahman, on 24 or 25 March, according to sources at the Finance Division of the Ministry of Finance.

Experts consider Srinivasan’s visit highly significant. They say the loan programme should remain in place under the current circumstances, as Bangladesh needs budget support at this time.