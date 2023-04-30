Bangladesh e-commerce market to grow over $10b by 2026

The size of local e-commerce market will grow by $400 billion to $10.50 billion in the next four years in 2026 from $660 billion at the end of 2022, according to the Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD).

A reform is essential on revenue administration to increase tax collection from digital economy in addition to rationalsing taxes, the private research organisation said.

The CPD revealed the data at a dialogue on "Taxing the Digital Economy: Trade-Offs and Opportunities” jointly organized by CPD and European Union at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in the capital's Agargaon area on Saturday.

Speakers at the event emphasised both expansion of digital company as well as tax collection for this sector.

Tax collection is yet to reach the target despite expansion of digital economy, and easing of tax payment method will bring good result, but harassment must stop in addition to taking initiative to collect tax from foreign companies such as Facebook, Google and Amazon.