RMG factories to open Wednesday

Earlier today, Tuesday, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) leaders held a meeting to take decisions on opening the factories at a city hotel.

BGMEA acting president Khandaker Rafiqul Islam presided over the meeting, where AK Azad and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) former president Tapan Chowdhury participated.

Following the meeting, BGMEA in a message said Tuesday evening that the factories will open Wednesday.