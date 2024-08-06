RMG factories to open Wednesday
Export-oriented readymade garments factories and knitting factories will open Wednesday.
Meanwhile, former president of Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) and former member of parliament AK Azad went to Bangabhaban to meet the President today at 8:00 pm to ensure security of the factories.
Earlier today, Tuesday, the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) leaders held a meeting to take decisions on opening the factories at a city hotel.
BGMEA acting president Khandaker Rafiqul Islam presided over the meeting, where AK Azad and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) former president Tapan Chowdhury participated.
Following the meeting, BGMEA in a message said Tuesday evening that the factories will open Wednesday.
Speaking about this, BGMEA director Mohiuddin Rubel told Prothom Alo that there was discussion on various issues including opening the factories. Because alongside retaining the businesses, paying salaries and allowances of the workers depends on opening the factories.
Stating that there is an apprehension over the security in this current condition, he said that the security will be ensured through their own workers.
After the meeting, AK Azad went to Bangabhaban to meet the President to ensure sufficient security for the factories.
He further said vandalisation and arson is going on at different places of the country. The police cannot ensure security of the factories. But providing security to the businesspersons is necessary to keep the economy of the country functional.
On Sunday, the first day of the all-out blockade enforced by the Students Against Discrimination (SAD), productions at the export-oriented apparel factories in Narayanganj, Gazipur and Savar and Ashulia were stopped within a few hours of opening the factories.
SInce then, the factories remained closed for Monday and Tuesday.