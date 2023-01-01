PM Hasina opens month-long DITF

Textiles and Jute minister Golam Dastagir Gazi, senior commerce secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) president Md. Jashim Uddin also spoke.

A documentary on export activities of the country was screened.

At the function, a commemorative book on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman titled ‘Ami Tomaderi Lok’ (I Am Your Man) was handed over to the prime minister.

This 27th edition of the DITF has featured some 351 local and foreign stalls, pavilions and mini pavilions, up from the previous year’s tally of 225.

Apart from the premier pavilions, and mini pavilions, general stalls, food courts, mini stalls, premier stalls, there will also be a cafeteria where some 500 people can have food at a time.