High default loans pose a big threat to financial sector: BB

Bangladesh Bank has described the high volume of default loans in the banking sector as a big threat to the advancement of the country’s financial sector.

In its quarterly review report on currency and exchange rates, the banking sector regulator also blamed the default loans for capital shortfall in the banks.

“If the amount of default loans becomes high, it necessitates increasing provisions against these default loans. Actually, the defaults are responsible for the capital shortfall in the banks and the capital situation is unlikely to improve unless the default loans are minimised,” it noted.