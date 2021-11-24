Locally-made television dominating country's market: Survey

Locally-manufactured products are dominating country's television-market, holding 52 per cent of its total market share whereas, just a decade ago, Bangladesh was almost fully dependent on imported television to meet its demand.

Of the 52 per cent, Walton holds a lion’s share of 25-27 per cent while Singer (9 per cent) Minister (4 per cent), Vision (3 per cent), Jamuna (2 per cent), Nova (2 per cent) and other local manufacturers occupy the rest percentage, according to a survey, conducted by Marketing Watch Bangladesh (MWB), A Dhaka University based non-profit organisation.

The findings of the research were unveiled Wednesday at a press briefing held at the conference room of Dhaka University Marketing department.