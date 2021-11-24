Locally-made television dominating country's market: Survey

The research team was consisted of Marketing department chairman and also co-founder of the MWB professor Mizanur Rahman and another MWB co-founder associate professor Md Nazmul Hossain.
The study said the size of Bangladesh television in 2020 reached US dollar 636 million and is expected to grow to US dollar 687 million in 2021.
Home-made products will be able to occupy 70-80 per cent of total market share very soon, if the grey market can be brought under control through taking proper action and formulating rules and regulations as it has been reaming as a concerning issue for whole industry, said the study.
The grey market products-holding estimated market share of 20 per cent- consist of counterfeit (sticker-based) Chinese products and brands coming through unauthorised channels by false declaration which make the active players in the industry very much uncomfortable and a bit scared.
The study said local brands are now getting popularity in the country's television market as a result of increased investment of some home-grown companies, especially the giant Walton.
Currently, Walton TV is the market leader in the industry, holding more than 25-26 per cent market share while the market is highly fragmented, competitive, and saturated as a wide range of international brands have also penetrated the market and made the market intensely competitive along with some counterfeit (sticker-based) Chinese brands.
Among all the international and local players, Samsung is highly likely to emerge as a potential competitor in the upcoming years because of its special focus on R and D and competitive advantage of TV production in the domestic plant.
Among the local brands, the Vision is likely to do well in the upcoming days due its strong distribution networks, although its current market share is not up to the mark, said Prof Mizanur Rahman.
"Once used to prefer foreign brands but he situation has changed as local television companies have been getting popular for the last 20 years for many reasons including bringing down the prices of the local brand television devices," he added.
The researchers came to the result after conducting direct interviews of 2439 television users from eight divisions while 2273 citizen reactions from the websites of five Television company and 496 feedback from a closed group 'Electronics Product Review Bangladesh' were taken for sentiment analysis.
The television industry in Bangladesh has seen a rapid growth since the last two decade and the tendency of purchasing television has increased at a large scale in both rural areas and urban cities, for affordable price.