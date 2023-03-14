Bangladesh needs long-term strategy to face post graduation challenges

Bangladesh needs to develop a long-term strategy and action plan, ink trade deal to maintain existing export market access and attract investment mainly to face the post-graduation challenges including erosion of duty benefit, reports BSS.

Bangladeshi made garment will face about 11.6 per cent duty after 2029 which is now zero per cent.

Bangladesh has been the single largest beneficiary of EU LDC-specific trade preferences as its exports rose to US$23.2 billion in last fiscal which was only US$2.0 billion in 2000-01.

The country is also taking the advantage of China's market share most in the EU market mainly because of the duty benefit while Vietnam gains most from China shift to US market.

The suggestions and statistics were made today at a seminar on '50 years of EU-Bangladesh Partnership: Charting Ahead on a Legacy of Success' held at a city hotel.

Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID) and Fredrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) Bangladesh organised the seminar.

Prime minister's economic affairs advisor Mashiur Rahman was the chief guest while EU ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley was special guest at the seminar moderated by Dhaka University professor and executive director of RAPID M Abu Eusuf.