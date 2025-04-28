Dun & Bradstreet report
Global business outlook wanes amid persistent trade uncertainty
Dun & Bradstreet's latest Global Business Optimism Insights (GBOI) Report for Q2 2025 reveals a marginal 1.3% quarter-on-quarter decrease in worldwide business optimism. The report, a quarterly gauge of global business sentiment, published on 9 April 2025, in the US, highlights the ongoing challenges posed by trade-related policy uncertainty and its broader economic repercussions.
The GBOI synthesises five key indices, tracking expectations for growth, supply chain continuity, financial confidence, investment confidence, and current ESG sentiment. The findings indicate that export-focused industries are facing headwinds due to rising tariffs and shifting trade policies, leading to increased cost pressures and demand fluctuations.
Financial risks remain elevated globally, with businesses navigating inflationary concerns and tight liquidity.
Investment sentiment is generally cautious, although sectors related to AI and automation show growing optimism. While supply chain risks have slightly eased due to diversification, cost concerns persist in markets impacted by tariffs. Notably, the focus on social and governance aspects of ESG has softened, while environmental sustainability remains a key priority.
The overall dip in global optimism was primarily driven by a 1.7% decline in advanced economies. In contrast, sentiment across emerging economies remained largely stable. Medium-sized businesses reported an increase in optimism (+7.8%), while small and large enterprises saw decreases. Interestingly, small businesses in emerging markets bucked the trend with a slight rise in optimism.