Global business outlook wanes amid persistent trade uncertainty

Dun & Bradstreet's latest Global Business Optimism Insights (GBOI) Report for Q2 2025 reveals a marginal 1.3% quarter-on-quarter decrease in worldwide business optimism. The report, a quarterly gauge of global business sentiment, published on 9 April 2025, in the US, highlights the ongoing challenges posed by trade-related policy uncertainty and its broader economic repercussions.

The GBOI synthesises five key indices, tracking expectations for growth, supply chain continuity, financial confidence, investment confidence, and current ESG sentiment. The findings indicate that export-focused industries are facing headwinds due to rising tariffs and shifting trade policies, leading to increased cost pressures and demand fluctuations.

Financial risks remain elevated globally, with businesses navigating inflationary concerns and tight liquidity.