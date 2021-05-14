Musk tweets, doge leaps and bitcoin retreats

Almost worthless in late 2020, dogecoin is the latest darling of a frenzy gripping crypto markets that began last year as institutional investors announced big bitcoin purchases.

It has surged to become the fourth-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, according to CoinMarketCap.com. Second-biggest cryptocurrency ether has also soared more than 400 per cent this year. It last sat at $3,865, steady for the week so far.

The huge moves have begun to attract regulatory scrutiny, and a Bloomberg report on Thursday which said major exchange Binance was under Justice Department investigation in the US added to some of the price pressure on cryptos this week.

Musk's tweets and the market's response may also invite attention, said Edward Moya, an analyst at brokarage OANDA.

"Tesla is drawing tremendous scrutiny for Musk's cheerleading of Bitcoin," he said. "If Tesla unveils a bet on dogecoin, regulators may have their eyes on Musk."

Others, however, say the market might be more comparable to an old fashioned bubble.

"Dogecoin remains a lesson in greater fool theory," said David Kimberley, analyst at investing app Freetrade, which posits that buying overpriced assets can be profitable, so long as there is a "greater fool" to buy them at ever higher prices.

"It's being pumped by people that want to get rich quick (and Elon Musk)," he said.