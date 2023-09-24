Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, decreased to Taka 5007.41 million which was Taka 7,353.57 million at the previous session of the week.

Out of 310 issues traded, 148 declined, 12 advanced and 150 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

FUWANGFOOD topped the turnover chart, followed by EHL, UNIONINS, BDCOM and KBPPWBIL.

UNIONINS was the day's top gainer, posting 9.94 per cent gain while AGRANIINS was the worst loser, losing 11.78 per cent.