Mehmood asked to return to National Bank as MD

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the board of directors of NB has changed their decision though they first accepted the resignation letter of Mehmood. Now, the board says they didn’t accept his resignation.
MD Mehmood resigned from the bank, citing personal reasons on 18 January. On the same day, he applied for a seven-day leave. After that he didn’t attend the office. The tenure of his MD post will expire on 8 December.
Several sources told Prothom Alo that though he had cited personal reasons in his resignation letter, he had been forced to step down. He was called at Sikder house at Banani in Dhaka on 16 January. Two days after he resigned from MD post.
The central bank spokesperson Mezbaul Haque told Prothom Alo that "The board of directors didn’t accept his resignation letter. We have received the copy of their decision. So he will join the bank."